Abbott sending COVID-19 surge team to tackle El Paso surge (Source: Ivan Pierre Aguirre para The Texas Tribune)
By Associated Press | October 13, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 10:46 AM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - An ongoing wave of COVID-19 cases in the El Paso area is prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to send a surge team of medical professionals to the area.

The 75 doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists being dispatched will be accompanied by a supply of extra personal protective equipment to support efforts by El Paso hospitals to meet the surge of coronavirus infections.

The team will be in addition to the 169 professionals the state previously sent to the area.

The state estimated that El Paso County’s active COVID-19 cases soared from almost 4,000 on Oct. 1 to just over 6,000 Monday.

