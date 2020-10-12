WEBXTRA: Voting machines delivered to Smith County polling locations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Voting machines are being set up in Smith County ahead of early voting, which starts Tuesday.
Crews were out Monday morning delivering voting machines, electronic ballot counters and ballots to polling places, including WorkHub in Tyler.
KLTV’s Blake Holland was at WorkHub where he spoke to a Smith County elections official about what voters need to know when using the new voting machines.
In Texas, early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends Oct. 30.
