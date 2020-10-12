WATCH: State senate candidate says she is running to help people of East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Audrey Spanko, the Democratic candidate for the Texas State Senate District 1 race, explained that she decided to run for the seat because there is a need for change, and she felt like she needed to step up for the people of East Texas.
Spanko, a licensed social worker who has worked in the public health sector for about 10 years, said that if she wins the race against Republican Bryan Hughes, who is the incumbent, she will represent 16 counties, including Smith County, in Northeast Texas.
Texas State Senate District 1 includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Titus, Upshur, Wood, and Smith counties.
“I decided to run because I know there is a need for change, and I think we need to step up for the people of East Texas,” Spanko told East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler. “I grew up in the area – Mineola. I went to school in Quitman, and we need more everyday folks running for office here in East Texas.”
Spanko said that her experience working with people sets her apart from her opponent. She added that as a social worker, she has worked with people at their most vulnerable and trying times.
“I’m here; I’m present,” Spanko said. “I’m doing everything I can to be available to voters of all political stripes.”
Spanko said she will wrap up her 16-county tour of Texas State Senate District 1 with a rally in downtown Tyler this evening.
The state senate candidate added that Hughes hasn’t been available recently. Spanko said constituents have told her that Hughes is not answering phone calls or e-mails.
In response to a question about East Texas being a republican stronghold, Spanko said that Hughes hasn’t had an opponent in a long time. She explained he didn’t have an opponent the last time he ran for the state senate seat and several of the times he ran for state representative.
“We haven’t had options here in East Texas for a long time,” Spanko said.
She said East Texans care about each other and their neighbors.
“Having a representative who will stand up for that just hasn’t been on the table for folks in a while,” Spano said. ‘I’m here for East Texans, and I want the best for everyone. I think that, honestly, everyone wants that same investment in each other."
Spanko said that people often make the mistake of thinking that the presidential race is the most important part of the election. She said people need to keep in mind that a lot of things on the down-ballot are very impactful to East Texas communities.
When asked about her central platform, Spanko said she would focus on Medicaid expansion and increasing East Texans’ access to equitable health care. She said that as things are now, East Texans aren’t encouraged to take care of themselves or go to their health care providers for preventative care.
Spanko said if Texas expands Medicaid, it would provide health insurance coverage for 40,000 more East Texans and help rural hospitals stay afloat.
The state senate candidate said she would also work toward raising Texas' minimum wage. Spanko explained that the Lone Star State’s minimum wage is still at $7.25 an hour, and it was last increased in 2009. She added that wage adds up to about $15,000 a year for a full-time worker, which is well below the poverty level.
Spanko said if she is elected, she will work to increase the minimum wage to at least $10 an hour.
“I believe most community business owners are already paying more than minimum wage to take care of their employees,” Spanko said. “But … we want larger retailers like Walmart and Target to be accountable as well.”
Twenty days out from the Nov. 3 election, Spanko said she is urging East Texans to vote early.
“Go do everything you can to get out and make your voices heard by voting early, so you can vote safely and avoid the crowds,” Spanko said.
The state senate candidate said that in addition to their primary plan to vote, people also need a Plan B and a Plan C.
“I’m here for East Texas,” Spanko said, "I’m here to step up for the families and individuals of East Texas because we have seen poor leadership over the years. “We talk about healthcare systems being broken, our school systems being broken, and people not getting fair wages.”
Spanko said East Texas has high poverty rates and some of the worst health outcomes in the state. She added that she wanted to improve on those issues by encouraging people who grew up in East Texas to work here and invest in their communities.
Spanko’s campaign page can be found here. Click here to visit her Facebook page.
