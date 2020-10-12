Tyler animal shelter invites artists to transform walls into colorful murals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Tyler is calling all artists to submit colorful mural designs that could potentially decorate the inside of the Tyler Animal Shelter.
The city will begin accepting submissions Wednesday, Oct. 14, to paint the walls in the shelter’s Get Acquainted rooms and its lobby walls.
The contest runs through Jan. 31, 2021.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Shawn Markmann, director of animal services with the city of Tyler about the purpose of the call-out, how to submit artwork and an update on the state of the animal shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information released by the City of Tyler:
In 2017, Tyler Animal Services opened its doors to the public in a restructured facility that houses both the City’s Animal Shelter and Animal Control Department, located at 2418 Chandler Hwy. The facility also houses 103 dog kennels and 65 cat kennels for holding, isolation and display. The City’s shelter features “get acquainted” rooms for people to come in, meet with shelter staff and their potential pet for some time to “get acquainted.”
In 2019, 482 pets were adopted, 492 were reunited with their owners and 349 animals were transferred to 110 different rescue organization partners. There were 1,172 microchips registered to responsible pet owners. This means thousands of people come through our doors annually.
But… there isn’t much color in our Animal Shelter lobby or get acquainted rooms so we need the community’s help to transform it. The Animal Shelter Beautification Project invites artists of all ages to submit images of their original artwork to be considered for a mural on the walls of the shelter lobby or the get acquainted rooms.
Attached is a complete list of rules for artists wanting to submit their artwork. The deadline to submit artwork will be Jan. 31. 2021 at 11:59 p.m. All artwork is to be submitted digitally on our website: https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/animal-services.
Submissions will open on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
