Some East Texas families modify trick-or-treating plans during COVID-19 pandemic

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - This year there may not be as many little ghosts and goblins wandering the streets at the end of October.
Traditional trick-or-treating is a high-risk activity for spreading COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But some East Texas parents are doing a toned down trick-or treat-run, with precautions.
Parties Plus in Longview is, well, missing a “P”on their sign, but that is not confusing the customers. People like Hayley Rice and her daughter Camille are doing some spirited shopping since:
“We are going to go trick-or-treating in our neighborhood,” Hayley said.
“And we’re going to be a zombie,” Camille said.
Well, pretend zombies have to breathe so:
“If we have to wear a mask we will but we would hope not to,” Hayley said.
She of course means a protective mask, not a Halloween mask. The CDC says a Halloween mask is typically not enough protection, and wearing both could impede breathing. They suggest wearing a Halloween- themed protective mask.
Dale Hoskins says his daughter Emma may also going on a guarded trick-or-treat.
“We’ll try so the kids can dress up. I mean we’re going to be outside and walk down the neighborhood,” Hoskins said.
Both families are sticking to people they know, although Dale is doing something else this year.
“We’re going to go to an outdoor; it’s Yesterland Farms. They’ll do a little bit of trick-or-treating. It doesn’t seem like a lot of people are going to be handing out candy,” Hoskins said.
He says they are taking precautions.
“As long as we’re using hand sanitizer and not getting in big groups of people we don’t know, then we feel safe,” Hoskins said.
And they will distance as much as possible.
“We’re really not going to have a long conversation with somebody at a house for trick-or-treating. We’re going to say trick or treat and put candy in a bag and go about our business,” Hoskins said.
And Hayley doesn’t want to deprive her daughter Camille from that Halloween tradition.
“It’s just an important part of the childhood experience. It’s something I did growing up, and I want her to have those same experiences,” Hayley said.
The CDC has outlined what it considers to be low-risk, moderate-risk and high-risk Halloween activities. Click here to see the full list.
