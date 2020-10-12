Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in multiple burglaries near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a recent rash of burglaries in the Lindale area.
According to the sheriff’s office, the burglaries have mainly been happening in the county just east of Lindale.
They said an unidentified suspect has been entering unlocked residences during the nighttime hours.
The sheriff’s office said during these burglaries, the homeowners have been asleep inside of the residence while the suspect has helped himself to items of value inside their homes. On one occasion, the suspect removed an alcoholic beverage from a refrigerator. These entries are bold in nature and could become dangerous for the victims if alerted to the presence of an intruder.
The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a white man, 18 to 30 years of age, 5′8″ to 6′0″, slender build with short hair.
If you recognize this individual or have any pertinent information pertaining to these cases, please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Kevin Londoff at (903) 590-2615. You may also email Detective Londoff at klondoff@smith-county.com
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.