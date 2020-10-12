Sheriff’s office says babysitter left infant unattended in garage apartment 3 hours

At approximately 12:30 pm that same afternoon, a family friend arrived at the residence and heard the dog barking inside of the apartment. When she went inside to let the dog out, she heard the infant crying. She then located the infant, still strapped in the baby bouncer, inside of the bathroom closet. At this point, the child had been left unattended for over three hours. The family friend immediately took custody of the child and checked her welfare. The child was eventually reunited with her parents.