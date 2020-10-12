Sheriff’s office says babysitter left infant unattended in garage apartment 3 hours

From the Smith County Sheriff’s Office
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On October 6, 2020, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a transferred case report from the Tyler Police Department after it was found that the criminal offense actually occurred outside of the Tyler city limits. Smith County Investigators received information that a child had been abandoned in a garage apartment located in the 11000 block of CR 2249 in Tyler, Smith County, Texas. The suspect in this case was identified as Kelsey Paige Frazier - 26 of Tyler.
During their investigation, Smith County Investigators found that on October 3, 2020, Kelsey Frazier had babysat an infant child just under the age of one. At approximately 9:30 am, Kelsey left her garage apartment but did not take the infant child with her. Instead, the infant was left strapped in a baby bouncer located in the bathroom of the garage apartment.
At approximately 12:30 pm that same afternoon, a family friend arrived at the residence and heard the dog barking inside of the apartment. When she went inside to let the dog out, she heard the infant crying. She then located the infant, still strapped in the baby bouncer, inside of the bathroom closet. At this point, the child had been left unattended for over three hours. The family friend immediately took custody of the child and checked her welfare. The child was eventually reunited with her parents.
On October 9, 2020, Smith County Investigators presented an arrest affidavit to the Honorable 7th State District Judge Kerry Russell. Judge Russell issued a warrant on Kelsey Paige Frazier for the criminal offense of Abandoning/Endangering a Child Imminent Danger of Bodily Injury (2nd Degree Felony). Judge Russell set a bond of $150,000.
On October 9, 2020, Smith County Deputies went to the residence of Kelsey Frazier and arrested her for the above-listed warrant. Frazier was subsequently transported to the Smith County Jail where she was booked in for the warrant.
For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a FB page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.