Roadwork for the week of Oct. 12

Crews are performing paving operations and bridge joint repair in the WB mainlanes and exit ramps. Expect single lane closures in the WB direction nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Daytime crews will be performing guardrail replacement at various locations on the EB and WB frontage roads. Expect lane closures with flagger control at these locations from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Slow-moving mobile operations will also be conducted daily in the WB mainlanes from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The project includes paving improvements in the WB lanes from 1.6 miles east of FM 16 in Van to 0.4 miles west of FM 17 in Canton. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project includes pavement repair, planing, underseal membrane, Permeable Friction Course (PFC) surface overlay, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.