REPORT: Dallas Cowboys to sign Garrett Gilbert

DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys plan to sign quarterback Garrett Gilbert off the practice squad of the Cleveland Browns.
The news is being reported by several NFL insiders on Twitter.
According to a tweet from Todd Archer, ESPN NFL Nation reporter, the Cowboys plan to sign Gilbert if he clears COVID-19 protocols. Archer said the earliest Gilbert can be around the team will be Sunday.
The news comes following Dak Prescott’s frightening injury in the Cowboy’s game against the New York Giants this past weekend.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.