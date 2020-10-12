Officials respond to second fire at Coker Enterprises in two weeks

Officials respond to second fire at Coker Enterprises in two weeks (Source: Victoria Lara (KLTV))
By Erika Bazaldua | October 12, 2020 at 6:48 AM CDT - Updated October 12 at 8:15 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to reports of a fire at a Smith County power equipment shop Monday morning.

The incident started sometime before 6 a.m. at Coker Enterprises a tractors and trailer sales store off of highway 271, north of Tyler.

The building previously went up in flames in the early morning hours of September 30, 2020. Following an investigation, the Smith County Fire Marshal ruled out arson.

We are working to learn the extent of the damage from Monday’s incident.

