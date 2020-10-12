EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm, breezy start to the day with temperatures in the 70s this morning. A cold front will be moving through East Texas today with a few high, thin clouds, but less than a 20% chance for rain. Winds will be breezy at times behind the front, which should arrive during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will still reach the lower to mid 80s today, but will fall into the 50s overnight behind the front. More sunshine tomorrow with temperatures right near average for this time of the year. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The sunny, quiet weather continues all week, but another cold front will arrive late week with a better push of cold air. Friday looks breezy at times and much cooler!