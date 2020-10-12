2 more suspects arrested for alleged involvement in Kilgore crime ring

2 more suspects arrested for alleged involvement in Kilgore crime ring
Handcuffs
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 12, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 3:34 PM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department announced on social media that two more suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in a criminal organization operating in and around Kilgore.

Arrest Update- Many of you have followed our recent arrests with a Criminal Organization that was operating in and...

Posted by Kilgore Police Department on Monday, October 12, 2020

Kilgore Police Department- Arrest Update- Many of you have followed our recent arrests with a Criminal Organization that was operating in and around Kilgore. Weeks ago, we executed a search warrant on Stone Road at the residence of one of the main suspects. That day we had 10 arrest warrants for persons associated with this Criminal Organization. Two of the suspects eluded us for a few weeks, but we are happy to announce we caught up to them. Agents with the Texas DPS Anti-Gang Unit and the Desoto Police Department arrested Marc Wilson(Pictured on the left). The Texas DPS Anti-Gang Unit, Longview PD SIA, and Kilgore PD arrested Algermon Hunter in Tyler (Pictured on the left). We are thankful for the assistance of our Gregg County District Attorney, as well as our Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement partners. Our investigation into this organization is proceeding well and we anticipate additional arrests in time.

previous - Bond set at $1.5M for alleged leader of Kilgore crime ring

Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.