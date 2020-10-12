Monday haze over East Texas result of dust from Oklahoma, Kansas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may have noticed the haze hovering over parts of East Texas on Monday.
The view from KLTV’s Longview Tower Camera showed a layer of dust on the horizon. The same was true in Tyler throughout the early afternoon.
Jason Hansford, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport, ruled out the possibility of it being smoke from wildfires burning in Colorado. Instead, he tells us the haze was produced by dust carried into East Texas by a cold front that pushed through Monday.
As for where the dust came from...
“Appears the dust would be coming from somewhere in central to western Oklahoma, maybe even southern Kansas as winds up there behind the front were very, very gusty (this) morning,” he said.
The dry conditions mixed with those gusty winds made it easy for dust to be picked up and blown into East Texas, Hansford said.
Visibility in East Texas improved throughout the afternoon.
To our west, the dust reduced visibility to 1.5 miles at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to Hansford.
