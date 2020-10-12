Jacksonville ISD suspends remote learning option

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - From Jacksonville ISD:
When the decision was made to re-open our schools in August, JISD offered two options to new and returning students in an effort to serve all students during the COVID pandemic. The majority of students selected on-campus instruction, receiving face-to-face instruction from their teachers. Others chose the Remote Learning Option.
JISD Administrators have carefully reviewed the academic and attendance data of our Remote Learners. We feel that Remote Learning has not been successful for the majority of our remote students, and the added burden of a dual-instruction system is not sustainable for our teachers. It is the District’s belief that face-to-face instruction is and remains the best method for a child’s learning and social emotional growth, and we believe this to be in the best interest of all of our Jacksonville ISD students.
Therefore, we are suspending the Choice Option of Remote Learning for JISD students beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Monday, October 19 will now be a student holiday with staff development taking place for staff to prepare to have students return to campuses. We are asking parents to prepare to have students return on Tuesday. If you are a parent of a Remote Learner with a medical condition that would prevent them from returning to campus, please provide documentation from a physician to the school nurse or principal so that we can continue to support you remotely. All other students are expected to return on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
For students who are quarantined or isolated due to symptoms or a positive COVID test, please continue to follow school protocols and return to school on the date given by your campus nurse. JISD will continue to provide Remote Learning for those who are in quarantine and isolation. We very much appreciate our students being attentive to the face-covering requirement, washing hands frequently, and social distancing when possible. You are making it possible for us to continue the educational process in Jacksonville.
Please contact your child’s campus office concerning your child’s return to campus. Each campus will be able to offer answers concerning schedules, protocols, and requirements. Class schedules may also be accessed in Skyward. Please visit the Back to School Plan at jisd.org where details concerning campus procedures during COVID are outlined in depth.
JISD is committed to the success of all students and staff and we look forward to the remainder of the 2020-21 school year
