Jacksonville ISD suspends remote learning option

Therefore, we are suspending the Choice Option of Remote Learning for JISD students beginning Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Monday, October 19 will now be a student holiday with staff development taking place for staff to prepare to have students return to campuses. We are asking parents to prepare to have students return on Tuesday. If you are a parent of a Remote Learner with a medical condition that would prevent them from returning to campus, please provide documentation from a physician to the school nurse or principal so that we can continue to support you remotely. All other students are expected to return on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.