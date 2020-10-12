East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Cold Front has moved through most of East Texas this afternoon. Along and just behind the front, haze is being seen. This is dust from Oklahoma/TX Panhandle area that was stirred up as the front moved through those areas. It will likely clear all of East Texas by later today. Lots of Sunshine through Wednesday with cooler mornings and mild afternoons. Another front on Thursday may produce one or two showers, but most will stay dry. Partly Cloudy skies are then expected. Sunny and much cooler on Friday, Saturday and into Sunday. A few clouds on Monday of next week with a slight chance for a few scattered showers. Enjoy!!!