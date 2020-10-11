Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Today will feel a little bit more like Summer than Fall. Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low to mid 90s and skies will be mostly sunny. Gusty southerly winds will also make it feel a few degrees warmer! Overnight lows will drop to the upper 60s. A weak cold front will pass through tomorrow and will drop our temps back to the mid 80s, but it won’t bring us any rain. Sunny skies and 80s will stick around for the majority of the work week. Thursday afternoon we will start to see the effects of another cold front. This one will bring some much cooler temperatures and even a few showers Thursday night. Friday will be clear and sunny, but much cooler, with highs expected to be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Similar conditions will carry over into next weekend.