Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly was a beautiful, albeit warm, end to the weekend. More sunshine is on tap for tomorrow, but thankfully a cold front is still on track to move through East Texas starting early tomorrow morning which will knock our afternoon temperatures back down into the lower to middle 80s for the first half of the next workweek. Before temps can rebound once again on Thursday, another cold front will swing through East Texas starting Thursday morning and this time brings a better cool down as well as potentially a few showers in the PM hours. Cool spots on Friday morning will start off in the lower 50s and afternoon highs look to range in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies. Lovely weather sticks around for next weekend with cool starts in the upper 40s and lower 50s and afternoon highs ranging in the lower to middle 70s.