Rally in East Texas draws republican heavyweights

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As we get closer to election day, political support for both parties in East Texas is ramping up, and one gathering sported a ‘who’s -who’ of former and current office holders.
Republicans met in Upshur county to solidify their core mission, and call the public to exercise their constitutional right to vote.
It was a meeting of political heavyweights gathered in a united front as part of the ‘East Texans for Liberty’ group at the ‘Flyin Feathers Ranch’ in Upshur county.
“It’s the most important election in our lifetime. I hope by the big pull for everyone to get out and vote. Get them to vote don’t take it for granted,” said event director Stacy Mcmahan.
Congressman Louis Gohmert, state senator Bryan Hughes, state representative Jay Dean, and former governor Rick Perry attended with many others, in a concerted effort to stress their message to voters in the upcoming elections.
“It’s a very simple choice before us. Good jobs and so many opportunities. They’ve worked well in Texas and East Texas for a long time. We’ve just got to remind the rest of the country,” Hughes says.
“The problem with socialism isn’t just economic, It’s atheism. The government has to be the God. We’re in a fight for the future of this country,” Gohmert said.
“Every election cycle we hear ‘this is the most important election’. This literally is. We’re need to be a state about low taxes low regulations, and opportunities,” Dean said.
But most important, to emphasize the the freedom to vote.
“It’s really important that we all show up and we all vote,” Mcmahan says.
Around 2-hundred supporters attended the rally at Flyin Feathers Ranch.
