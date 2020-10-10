Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! It certainly was a beautiful and warm day, with highs reaching into the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine! Skies will remain clear overnight as winds calm and shift more from the south. We’ll start tomorrow off in the middle 60s with even more blue skies and sunshine, but our southerly winds will start to pick up to around 8-12 mph by the afternoon and afternoon temperatures will be quickly on the rise. Most of East Texas looks to top off in the lower 90s during the heat of the day tomorrow so do keep the heat in mind while you make plans for the rest of your weekend. Thankfully a cold front is still on track to move through East Texas on Monday, which will knock our afternoon temperatures back down into the lower to middle 80s for the middle part of the next workweek. Before temps can rebound once again, another cold front will swing through East Texas on Thursday and this time brings a better cool down. Cool spots on Friday morning will start off in the middle 50s and afternoon highs look to range in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly sunny skies.