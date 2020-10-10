Parents react to TISD ending remote learning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In a letter sent to parents Friday, Tyler Independent School District announced they are ending their remote learning program. Remote learners will need to return as soon as possible or by November 2nd at the latest.
East texas news spoke with some parents as they express their concerns about the district’s decision.
Tyler ISD says their remote learning program has not been successful with 60% of learners failing one or more classes. The district is calling it, an academic crisis.
“We are certainly very sensitive to the health crisis that’s out there with COVID right now, we think our numbers are proven to be manageable. So, it’s time to get back into school.”
Destini bowling has three students in TISD schools. She says her children are not failing any classes and is disappointed over the decision.
“I think another way they could’ve approached it would be for those students that are succeeding with virtual learning, let the parents write a letter and explain why they would like to continue. Now if kids are struggling, I get that.”
Bowling has a daughter with an underlying illness that began since birth. She says this signifies why remote learning is the best option for their family.
“We’re hoping that, they change their mind and we’re allowed to continue. But, come November 2nd, if they’re not budging, then yes we will have to pull our kids out.”
Katie Martin has two students at Tyler Legacy high school. She says her children learn better in an in-classroom setting.
“I think they made the best decision, to be honest for this district and the community. I don’t know what’s going to happen, we may end up in another shutdown.”
Martin’s kids have been attending school in-person since their first day back in august.
She believes remote learning isn’t viable in the long run.
“Everybody is trying to do the best we can. I don’t think it was sustainable.”
But bowling says returning to campus isn’t worth it.
“We just don’t want to risk it. It’d be different if everyone in our home was healthy and we didn’t think that we had anything to worry about getting the virus. And that everything would be okay.”
As the state requires, students who do not return to school will be considered truant and eventually unenrolled.
Dr. Crawford says that students can continue the online platform if they provide a note from a Medical Doctor or a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine saying the child has a pre-existing medical condition or tests positive for COVID-19.
