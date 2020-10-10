Investment consultant still going strong at 90

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Though many people dream about retirement and taking it easy in the golden years, one East Texas man scoffs at the idea.
He’s a familiar face in Longview. A man who could have retired decades ago, but is a living example of how ‘age doesn’t mean retirement.’
He arrives Monday through Friday at the Glover-Crim building like clockwork.
With a wealth of experience in investment consultation, at 90 years old, Bill Rice II sees no reason to retire.
“They probably say who’s that old guy that keeps coming by. I never ever want to retire. And I’m here an hour on Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. I love helping the people I work for, my clients,” he says.
He’s in remarkable shape. Takes no medication, doesn’t wear glasses or need a hearing aid. And co-workers say his quick wit makes work fun.
“They let me have this closet for an office. I got one window, my sons got 6 windows in his office,” Bill says.
“If his mouth is moving , he’s giving me a hard time,” says co-worker Joe Knox.
“Joe deserves every minute of it too,” says Bill.
“I could listen to him and mister Knox go at it all day long. Very entertaining,” says co-worker Shannon Watson.
And Bill jokes, even about his wife of 68 years.
“Currently she’s my first wife. And we’ll see how things work out,” he says.
“He referred to the Covid-19 quarantine as house arrest,” says son Bill Rice III.
If he looks familiar, he should. He was a city councilman for 11 years, and mayor of Longview in the 60′s and 70′s.
“I was mayor when Longview had it’s 100th anniversary,” the senior Rice says.
From real estate, to investments, bank founder, his work has kept him active.
He works in the same office with his son and grandson.
“It’s a dream come true for me, I’ve always wanted to work with my dad. Never in my wildest imagination did I think I’d be working with my father and my son at the same time,” says son Bill.
For Rice, there’s always something more to do.
“Through the grace of the Lord, I’ve had a wonderful life. Married to a wonderful Christian woman. I would not look forward to staying home all day long,” he says.
Bill senior says for his 91st birthday he wants to go sky-diving, and for his 92nd he wants to fly in an open cockpit bi-plane.
