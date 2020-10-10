Azleway receives keys to their new building

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Azleway Substance Abuse Program in Big Sandy received the keys to their new facility Saturday. It was donated by Mueller Inc., a company that manufactures custom steel buildings.
Many gathered at the ceremony for the new 4,000-square-foot building where the program will offer vocational training programs like welding, woodworking, and graphic design. Executive Director Chester Amidon said this will fill a big need for Big Sandy.
“Some of them don’t have the opportunities that many do," Amidon said. "Particularly, there are guys here that are trying to get away from their past histories and start anew. This vocational building will give them some opportunities and confidence.”
This program is geared towards helping young men aged 13 to 17 with a goal to help youth develop a solid recovery.
