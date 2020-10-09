WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County students show livestock during drastically different Piney Woods Fair

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Students from across Nacogdoches County wrapped up a week of showing their livestock at a drastically different Piney Woods Fair.
The carnival and vendors associated with county fairs were canceled, but local organizers have worked diligently since June to see that the students would still be able to show their animals.
Masks and social distancing, limited attendance, and no public admittance were just some of the safeguards in place against the spread of COVID-19 that allowed the agriculture events to continue.
Donna McCollum spoke with Piney Woods Fair Agriculture president Arnie Kelley, exhibitor Jacey Tillis of Central Heights, and parent Rusty Garner from Douglass ISD.
