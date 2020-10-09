WEBXTRA: Longview firefighters extinguish fire at Green Street laundromat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview fire crews quickly contained a fire that broke out at a laundromat on Green Street Friday afternoon.
Longview firefighters responded to a 911 call about a structure fire in the 700 block of Green Street a little before 4 p.m. When they got to the scene, the firefighters saw a massive amount of smoke coming out of the Green Street Coin Laundry.
Fire Chief JP Steelman said a commercial dryer full of clothes caught on fire, and the flames spread into a nearby wall.
The people in the building when the fire started were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
The Longview Fire Department got the fire out within minutes, and no injuries were reported.
