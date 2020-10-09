Tyler PD looking for masked Cowboy fan in armed robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler PD is investigating an armed robbery that happened in the early hours of Friday morning at a CEFCO on Old Bullard Road in Tyler.
According to Tyler PD at approximately 1:55 a.m. Tyler PD was dispatched to the CEFCO located at 5502 Old Bullard road.
“A male entered the store wearing a Cowboys hoodie while wearing a mask and pointed a gun at the clerk demanding money,” said Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer for the Tyler PD.
According to the preliminary report, the suspect was able to get money out of the register, and investigators are currently working the scene and recovering surveillance video.
