Tyler ISD ending remote learning option

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler ISD has announced all students not under quarantine must return to on-campus instruction.
Students are asked to return as soon as possible, but the district is allowing them to return by Nov. 2. The grace period is to allow parents to evaluate options.
According to a letter addressed to parents from Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford, about 60 percent of remote learners are failing one or more classes.
“It is the District’s belief that face-to-face instruction is and remains the best method for a child’s learning and social emotional growth,” Crawford stated in the letter.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.