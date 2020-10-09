Overnight Weather AT Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... As Delta continues to march toward the NNE and NE and weaken, the clouds, rain, and wind will go right along with it. The rain should end very soon for the SE sections of East Texas and the gusty winds will relax as well. Skies clearing overnight/early tomorrow morning. Much improved weather for our Saturday with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Sunny skies on Sunday with highs climbing into the lower 90s out ahead of Monday’s cold front. Cooler temperatures are expected starting on Tuesday with a warming trend into Thursday before another cold front passes through East Texas. Lots of sunshine expected for next week as well. Have a great weekend.