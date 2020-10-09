EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Cloudy and damp this morning with showers moving in from the south. The outer bands of Hurricane Delta will continue to move into East Texas with light rain possible off and on through the day. Southeast and eastern counties will see the most likely chance for rain and it could be heavy at times, especially this afternoon as the storm makes landfall along the southern Louisiana coastline. Wind gusts in southeastern counties could reach 40-50 mph, but most of East Texas will see north and northeast winds around 10 to 20 mph. Expect the rain to continue for eastern counties into the evening, but will be ending overnight and in to early Saturday morning. Clouds will clear early Saturday from west to east and temperatures will climb back into the 80s for the weekend and even near 90 degrees on Sunday and Monday. A cold front arrives late Monday with a slight cool down for the middle of next week.