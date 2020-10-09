FBI offers reward in theft of Texas paintings

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Albuquerque Field Office in New Mexico is asking for the public’s help as they investigate the theft of six paintings.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of six paintings that were stolen in Dallas, Texas, on or about March 26, 2019 while they were being transported from Santa Fe to Louisiana.
Anyone with information regarding the stolen artwork should contact the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.
An FBI poster with images of the paintings can be found at: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/stolen-artwork
