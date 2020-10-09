East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Hurricane Delta will have impacts on a small portion of East Texas through early tonight. The SE’ern most sections of East Texas will likely see some heavy rainfall and wind gusts near 40 mph. These areas are Jasper/Newton/Sabine counties...with a few surrounding counties seeing gusty winds as well. Most of East Texas will see cloudy skies, a few higher gusts and very little rainfall. Much improved weather for our Saturday with clearing skies and warm temperatures. Sunny skies on Sunday with highs climbing into the lower 90s out ahead of Monday’s cold front. Cooler temperatures are expected starting on Tuesday with a warming trend into Thursday before another cold front passes through East Texas. Lots of sunshine expected for next week as well. Have a great weekend.