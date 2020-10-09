East Texas Ag News: Hay prices steady to firm this week

According to the US Drought Monitor, year-to-date precipitation in Midland, Texas totaled just above 6 to 8 inches which is 59 percent of the normal amount. In the Texas Panhandle, year-to-date precipitation in Borger, Texas was 8 point 87 inches which is just 48% of normal. However, the Southern region received anywhere from 4-11 inches of much-needed rain due to Tropical Storm Beta.