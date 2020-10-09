Declaration halting evictions keeps Tyler man off the streets

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans facing evictions based on rent are getting a break thanks to a declaration that halts evictions until December 31, 2020. Our cameras saw it happen in a Smith County courtroom this week when a judge denied an appeal by a property management company, trying to evict an out-of-work tenant for not paying rent.
Ryan Coates tells KLTV without the declaration, he would have likely ended up, "at the Salvation Army, the street, or in my car.”
The declaration is sworn testimony stating that the tenant is doing their best to do what they can to pay rent. If the tenant lies or leaves important information out, they could face fines or even jail time. Stipulations include trying to obtain all government assistance and not expecting to earn more than $99K in annual income.
“Thank God for the declaration, it saved me from being on the streets," Coates said.
Coates appeared in a Smith County courtroom this week as his property manager attempted to contest the order. Cotes told KLTV that a break up paired with the pandemic has left him without money to pay the bills.
“Started with a break up that left me high and dry with the bills," Coates said. "And then COVID-19 happened. I’m self-employed and lost my job. I couldn’t find work. It’s been tough. I’ve been struggling.”
But for now, Coates has one less struggle to worry about as the judge denied the property manager’s appeal. Coates hopes his experience will help others understand their rights as tenants during the pandemic.
