TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whether you love soup year ‘round or you’re excited to have some now that the weather has cooled off, you’re going to want to try this creamy, delicious soup!
Creamy Tex-Mex Chicken Soup by Mama Steph
- 1-1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 cup hot water
- 2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 cups half-and-half cream
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 can cream-style corn
- 1 4 ounce can chopped green chiles, undrained
- 2 tablespoons hot pepper sauce (or to taste)
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)
- 1 medium tomato, chopped, optional
1. In a Dutch oven, brown chicken and onion in butter until chicken is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook for another minute. Add the water, bouillon and cumin; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes.
2. Stir in the cream, cheese, corn, chiles, red pepper flakes, and hot pepper sauce. Cook and stir over low heat until cheese is melted; add tomato. If desired, top with tortilla strips or serve with jalapeno cornbread.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.