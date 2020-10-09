Crash in Van Zandt County sends several people to the hospital

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A crash in Van Zandt County has sent several people to the hospital.
According to a Facebook post from the Van Fire Department, at 10:02 p.m. Thursday, they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of FM 314 and FM 1995.
The department said the occupants of one vehicle had to be extricated from the car with the “Jaws of Life” rescue tools by the responding firefighters. Several individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance including children. Some of the injuries are life threatening.
No further details were available at this time, according to the post. DPS will be investigating the crash.
