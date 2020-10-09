Business almost back to normal in old downtown Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The COVID-19 outbreak and the shutdowns that followed turned some busy East Texas areas into ghost towns, including the downtown area of Longview.
With more people returning to offices and jobs, the downtown section has come back to life, and that’s what many businesses desperately needed.
For months old downtown Longview had empty parking spaces and empty businesses.
“To me, I just saw people living in fear, maybe they just stayed at home, afraid to get out in the community,” said downtown worker Charity Cabe.
“Everyone was finding a way to support things even though they weren’t open,” said Malida Heien, of 100 Acres of Heritage group.
But now most workers are back in their offices and stores, life almost back to normal.
“We had to change how we were doing business. A lot of our businesses were physically closed because of restrictions,” Heien says.
Even with protocols in place, large numbers of families are showing up to World of Wonders, restaurants are filling up, and even new businesses moving in.
“Wild Honey Creamery opened this year, the Blush Salon, we have a new restaurant coming in,” Melida says.
The 100 Acres of Heritage group is dedicated to bringing prosperity to the old downtown section, and say the resumed activity is a positive sign.
“I feel relieved, I fell like we’re getting somewhere back to normal,” said worker Tiffany Lowe.
