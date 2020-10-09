Bullard special needs student crowned homecoming queen

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Friday night was made a special night for a Bullard High School senior named homecoming queen.
The high school voted to give Macey Bunger the honors. It was announced prior to the Panthers' game against Canton Friday night. Bunger has Down syndrome.
Bunger was escorted by her father, Travis Bunger.
When she was named to the homecoming court, Bunger said she was excited.
“God has blessed me with this opportunity,” Bunger said, according to a school program. “Coach D always called me the queen of Bullard High School and it’s pretty neat that I am in the court!”
Bunger has her heart set on attending Hardin Simmons, according to the program.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.