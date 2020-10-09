Big Sandy man reported missing dies in Upshur County wreck

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Thursday DPS Troopers responded to the scene of a fatal crash on SH 300, approximately four miles northwest of the city of Longview in Upshur County.
The investigators' report indicates the driver of a 2003 Hummer H2, Steven Earl Montgomery, 55, of Big Sandy was traveling southeast on SH 300 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the left and entered the east side ditch where it struck a group of trees and overturned. Mr. Montgomery was pronounced at the scene.
Mr. Montgomery was reported missing on Wednesday, October 7, last seen by family leaving his residence for work around 5:15 a.m. that day. A landowner discovered the crash on Thursday and notified emergency personnel.
The crash remains under investigation.
