Winnsboro police investigate possible “organized theft ring” focused on political signs of both parties

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Winnsboro Police Department is asking for information in connection to a series of political sign stealing incidents.
According to a post from the department on Facebook late Wednesday night, they have seen a large number of sign thefts throughout the city.
“We have videos of three different vehicles and believe we have a group of young people doing the offenses.”
A comment on the department’s post asked which political candidate’s signs were being stolen. Officials responded with “all of them.” They added in a follow up comment, “including local candidate signs.”
“One theft is a misdemeanor, however there seems to be an organized theft ring," said Winnsboro PD.
If you have any information about this investigation, call the Winnsboro Police Department at 903-342-3620.
