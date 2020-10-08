Winnsboro police investigate possible “organized theft ring” focused on political signs of both parties

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 8, 2020 at 1:44 AM CDT - Updated October 8 at 1:44 AM

WINNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - The Winnsboro Police Department is asking for information in connection to a series of political sign stealing incidents.

According to a post from the department on Facebook late Wednesday night, they have seen a large number of sign thefts throughout the city.

“We have videos of three different vehicles and believe we have a group of young people doing the offenses.”

A comment on the department’s post asked which political candidate’s signs were being stolen. Officials responded with “all of them.” They added in a follow up comment, “including local candidate signs.”

Winnsboro Police discuss details of political sign stealing investigation. (Source: Winnsboro Police Department Facebook)

“One theft is a misdemeanor, however there seems to be an organized theft ring," said Winnsboro PD.

If you have any information about this investigation, call the Winnsboro Police Department at 903-342-3620.

