Rusk County game wardens investigating after alligator found shot

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citizens call to game wardens leads them to a remote area of an East Texas county, where an alligator is found dead, and investigators say it was killed and left behind to rot.
The discovery was made on Saturday, as game wardens came to a remote area of southern Rusk county at the Bowles Creek bridge on county road 4194.
Rusk county game warden Kirk Clendening responded to a citizens call who had spotted a large dead reptile near the bridge.
“Local game wardens were notified of a 9-foot American alligator that was found here in the creek.” he says.
But on inspection a disturbing discovery.
“It had an apparent gunshot wound. Taken out of season. It’s a unique species that was taken selfishly,” Kirk says.
There is an official alligator hunting season in Rusk county, but that season is over.
“The season this year ran from April first to June 30th,” Clendening says.
It’s a crime that can have a heavy punishment.
“Depending on the violation, it could reach all the way to a state jail felony,” the game warden says.
But it’s such a remote area, with little traffic, investigators need any little piece of information.
A vehicle spotted near the bridge, a license plate, suspicious person. Anything.
“Social media post. Something you might have heard someone talk about. Any information the public can provide us on this incident, please feel free to contact your local game warden or our operation game-thief hotline,” says Clendening.
Alligator season may vary from county to county, but it is illegal to shoot, trap or harvest the reptile out of season.
A nuisance animal should be reported to area game wardens.
