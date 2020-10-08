WATCH: Tyler mayoral candidate Don Warren says government experience vital

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler candidate for mayor Don Warren appeared on East Texas Now to discuss his philosophies on running a city.
Don Warren has served on the city council since 2014. He is running in the Nov. 3 election against Joel Rando.
“Having six years of city council experience is very important,” Warren said. “I’ve gone through six budget cycles and that experience is important.”
Warren listed among his top priorities: essential services, growth, traffic congestion and downtown revitalization.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.