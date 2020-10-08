Tyler Museum of Art’s ‘Bits & Pieces’ exhibit extended through Oct. 25

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art has extended the Bits & Pieces: Works by Al Souza exhibit through Oct. 25.
The artist behind the pieces refers to them as paintings, but they’re actually collages using partially-assembled jigsaw puzzles.
The colorful, detail-rich exhibit uses common everyday jigsaw puzzles — many of which came from thrift stores, according to TMA Executive Director Chris Leahy.
From a distance, the pieces do look like paintings.
The exhibit is installed in the gallery in a way that allows visitors to take their time with each piece while maintaining the proper social distancing.
