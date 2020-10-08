Tyler Museum of Art’s ‘Bits & Pieces’ exhibit extended through Oct. 25

“Bits & Pieces: Works by Al Souza" is on display through Oct. 25, 2020, at the Tyler Museum of Art. (Source: Arthur Clayborn/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | October 8, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated October 8 at 12:08 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art has extended the Bits & Pieces: Works by Al Souza exhibit through Oct. 25.

The artist behind the pieces refers to them as paintings, but they’re actually collages using partially-assembled jigsaw puzzles.

The colorful, detail-rich exhibit uses common everyday jigsaw puzzles — many of which came from thrift stores, according to TMA Executive Director Chris Leahy.

From a distance, the pieces do look like paintings.

The exhibit is installed in the gallery in a way that allows visitors to take their time with each piece while maintaining the proper social distancing.

