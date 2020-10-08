Two people killed in Tyler County head-on wreck

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) -Wednesday, at approximately 7:15 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on FM 92 in Tyler County. The crash occurred approximately one mile south of Fred, Texas.
The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a Hyundai passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on FM 92. A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 92. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Hyundai crossed the center dividing line and collided head-on with the pickup truck.
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Summer Stephens of Kirbyville, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace James Moore at the crash scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 46-year old Daniel Summerlin of Woodville, was also pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace James Moore at the scene.
There were no other occupants in either of the vehicles involved in this fatal crash.
This is an ongoing crash investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.
