New owners reopen Jefferson Hotel after renovations, addition of themed rooms

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been around for more than a century, but its doors had been closed. Now the Jefferson Hotel is opened again after a change in ownership and a remodel. And they feel it’s just in time for what owners consider their season: Halloween.
The Jefferson Hotel is now in the hands of Pam and Jeromey Jones, and they have done quite a bit of work on the old place.
“We have replaced most of all the floors. We’ve replaced a lot of the plumbing, electricity, the AC units. We are getting rid of all the window units, and we put in central air,” Jones said.
And just a walk down the upstairs hall shows they have done a bit of redecorating.
“We brought in a lot of antiques and a lot of our own stuff,” Jones said.
And they had quite a bit of their own stuff. So much that many rooms now have themes and even titles.
“We have a doll room, we have an oddities room, a nautical room,” Jones said.
But, compared to many collectors they haven’t really been doing it that long.
“So we’ve been collecting about two, three years. And this last year since we knew we were getting the hotel, we amped it up, and we’ve been buying a lot of stuff for the hotel,” Jones said.
It’s an eclectic collection to say the least. The Magic Showcase Theater is not exactly to my taste, but if you like clowns, I mean a lot of clowns, watching you while you sleep, well this room’s for you.
Same with those dolls. And the decor will spread.
“Each room will have a theme. We’re going to just work on one room at a time,” Jones said.
Some rooms may stay close to the way they are since a few are said to have permanent transparent guests. Reanette Smith and Carol Addy are staying in the infamous Room 19, which seems to be a popular booking.
“I think it’s because of the paranormal and also because it is such a rich historical hotel, with a lot of history and stories,” Smith said.
And there’s the addition of a phone booth that’s wired to an upstairs monitor and microphone so guests can spook each other.
“You do realize that this is a party line,” I said to Pam over the “phone”.
The hotel has been around for more than 100 years and does not have a historical marker, but the owners are OK with that. That just means they can continue their décor and being the Joneses that most won’t be able to keep up with.
The Joneses say that if you want a room you’ll have to be patient. Many of the stranger rooms are already booked on weekends through January.
