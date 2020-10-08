New exhibit at Tyler Museum of Art features variety of work from multiple Texas artists

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new exhibit at the Tyler Museum of Art features a variety of pieces made available through a partnership with another museum.
From the Vault: Works from the Art Museum of Southeast Texas is a showcase of artwork from the permanent collection of the Art Museum of Southeast Texas.
“What’s unique about it, is it’s stuff that they’ve collected over the years so it kind of talks about the history of their institution, but also kind of artists that are working here in Texas,” said Tyler Museum of Art Curator Caleb Bell. “We shown a number of these artists, but it’s also some new artists. a great opportunity to show our community some new artists that they’re unfamiliar with.”
The exhibit is a diverse look at pieces by contemporary Texas artists.
“This show offers a good variety of medium,” Bell said. “We have everything from kind of quilted blankets to photographs and prints so I think it’s really a good blend of work, a piece for everyone.”
The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 29.
