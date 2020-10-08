Henderson Lions hope to add another win against Lindale

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Lions are hoping to duplicate another district of doom win against the Lindale Eagles, a team that scores in bunches.
“Practice well all week, its the first district ball game, so we’ve been thinking about this one for a long time and the kids came out very focused, we made few mistakes and executed really well, a lot of excitement and a lot of effort,” said Lions coach Phil Castles.
Castles describes what he thinks will be the keys for the Lions when they play Lindale.
“Well you know it’ll be a lot of the same things, taking care of the football, making good checks on offense and defense, special teams will be a big factor like it always is in these big games and for us we got to eliminate the mistakes that we had from last week and have the same intensity and same effort,” Castles said.
