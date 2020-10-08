Henderson County game room raid nets 11 arrests

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas - On Wednesday October 7, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a game room location off of highway 274 north of Seven Points known as Kempcade. This has been an investigation the Sheriff’s Office has been conducting. Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued the search warrant for the property. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henderson County Attorney’s Office and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.