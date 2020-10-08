Henderson County game room raid nets 11 arrests

From the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas - On Wednesday October 7, 2020 at approximately 9:30 p.m. the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a game room location off of highway 274 north of Seven Points known as Kempcade. This has been an investigation the Sheriff’s Office has been conducting. Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued the search warrant for the property. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Henderson County Attorney’s Office and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.
Upon arriving at the property Deputies located numerous attendants, workers, and patrons, along with the property owner and manager. Patrons who were at the game room gambling were issued citations and released as long as they did not have any outstanding arrest warrants.
During the search Deputies located suspected methamphetamine, pills, and numerous items of evidence in reference to engaging in organized criminal activity. Deputies seized over $40,000.00 cash, an SUV, and a trailer which were all being used to conduct this illegal operation.
While executing this search warrant Investigators were able to obtain other search warrants from Judge McKee and Henderson County Court at Law #1 Judge Scott Williams to gather more evidence in reference to this case.
On Thursday 10/8/2020 Investigators went to the property owner’s residence and executed a search warrant at that location in Collin County. During that part of the investigation Investigators located more evidence connected to the game room in Henderson County and seized other vehicles, a stolen firearm, and over $16,000.00 cash.
This is an ongoing investigation and there will be other arrests made in reference to this game room investigation.
The following suspects were arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity and gambling offenses: Matthew Bielicki, Trudy Marler, Amanda Clark, Kenny Marler, Tracy Chadwick, Kimberly Miller, and Alynn Powell.
Kitti Nugent was arrested for engaging in organized criminal activity, gambling offenses, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Tiffany Neel, Daniel Taylor, and Lisa Porter were all arrested for outstanding arrest warrants.
These types of establishments have opened back up across Henderson County and we will we continue to investigate all of them.