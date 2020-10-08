East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds and some scattered showers and/or thundershowers will be possible through the day tomorrow...even into the evening/early nighttime hours. Most of East Texas will see little impacts from Delta. The only areas that are expecting heavy rainfall from 2″-3″, and gusty winds (near 40-45 mph or a bit more) are Jasper, Newton, and Sabine Counties. A few higher gusts are possible for Tyler and San Augustine Counties as Delta moves northeastward through Central Louisiana. By Saturday morning, skies will be clearing, and winds will settle down. Sunday will be a fairly warm day with highs nearing 90 degrees, then a front on Monday morning could bring a few showers and then some cooler air back to East Texas. Please continue to follow the latest information on Hurricane Delta as it is expected to move inland near to where Laura moved inland but will move more NE 'ward after landfall. AND... Delta will be much weaker than Laura was. Good news there, for sure.