East Texas Food Bank to hold free produce distribution in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will be holding a drive-thru produce distribution in Longview Friday.
The event will take place at the Gregg County fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Families will need to enter from 300 W. Cotton St. and follow the route and traffic control directions to receive the free produce items.
The distribution is drive-thru only and no walkups will be accepted. The food bank said there are no eligibility requirements or identification needed. Multiple households can ride together. To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature must be provided. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted.
Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “find food” to get information on the nearest food resources.
