East Texas Food Bank to distribute free produce Friday at Gregg County Fairgrounds

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold another produce distribution event Friday in Longview.
The drive-thru produce distribution will be 8 to 10 a.m., Oct. 9, at the Gregg County Fairgrounds. Recipients will need to enter the fairgrounds from Cotton St. at 100 Grand Blvd.
The East Texas Food Bank has held numerous food distribution events over the past several months as the organization responds to what it says is an increased need for food assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution is drive-thru only and walkups will not be accepted. There are no eligibility requirements or identification needed. Multiple households can ride together. To pick up produce for someone else, a hand-written note from that person with their name, address, permission for you to pick up for them and their signature must be provided. The physical note or a picture of it will be accepted.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.