Bars and Judges respond to bars reopening

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Governor Greg Abbott announced that bars are able to re-open October 14th but there’s a catch...your local county judges have to opt in to allow their doors to open.
We spoke with some county judges to see what they intend on doing moving forward.
Since June 26th, bars in Texas have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Governor Abbot’s plan to reopen Texas, bars may operate for in-person service up to 50% with no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar effective October 14th. Angelina County bar owner, Jim Ann Hankla, says her bar has been closed for a total of 25 weeks and she explains how she plans on operating her establishment under the new rules.
“We certainly plan on following all the rules, guidelines of social distancing and groups of not more than six. We have the floor taped off so people can see and recognize the six feet.”
We spoke with Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran over the phone and says he will be opting-in to reopening bars. He says this decision is good for families and businesses.
“The pandemic is not over. We certainly want to be protective of our neighbors and we also want to give businesses the opportunity to provide for their families and to strive economically. For me, this was an easy decision.”
In Gregg County, Judge Bill Stoudt, says he’ll opt-in as well but he says bars can still face consequences by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission if they decide to open early.
“I know people are excited to go ahead and get opened but if they open up prior to that and disregard that order, they could be subjecting themselves to $1000 fine and a 30-day loss of license by the TABC.”
Moran says he’s glad control has been given back to local judges.
“I felt like there have been some disparate treatment between bars and restaurants for the past several months. We want to give bars the opportunity to open up to the extent that we can.”
Abbott says bars and other establishments in regions with COVID-19 hospitalizations that are less than 15 percent of total hospitalizations, are allowed to open.
Under the governor’s plan, he says bars must stop serving alcohol at 11 pm each day.
