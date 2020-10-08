Bars and Judges respond to bars reopening

Since June 26th, bars in Texas have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Governor Abbot’s plan to reopen Texas, bars may operate for in-person service up to 50% with no occupancy limit outdoors at a bar effective October 14th. Angelina County bar owner, Jim Ann Hankla, says her bar has been closed for a total of 25 weeks and she explains how she plans on operating her establishment under the new rules.